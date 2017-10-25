The new mobile performance king in Denver

There's a new mobile performance king now standing alone at the top in Denver, according to a new report. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - There's a new mobile performance king now standing alone at the top in Denver, according to a new report.

Verizon won second half mobile performance categories including overall performance, network reliability, and call performance in the latest testing, according to Rootmetrics' latest report.

A year earlier, Verizon (NYSE: VZ) tied with Sprint for best mobile performer in Denver.

What propelled Verizon to the top in the latest report? "Sprint’s median upload speed decreased from 6.2 Mbps to 2.2 Mbps since our previous round of testing. Verizon’s median upload speed increased from 3.5 Mbps to 5.9 Mbps," Rootmetrics said in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2yN7sXQ

© 2017 KUSA-TV