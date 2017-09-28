The SBA's role in helping small businesses

(Photo: PEOPLEIMAGES | GETTY IMAGES)

KUSA - With Denver Startup Week happening this week in Colorado, there’s a lot of focus on small businesses in the state.

Between talking about what's cool and what's new, the Small Business Administration is stopping by to pitch ideas to businesses on how they can help.

SBA administrator Linda McMahon is stopping at Denver Startup week and other places around the state as part of a national tour called "Ignite."

She joined 9NEWS mornings on Thursday to talk about what the SBA does for businesses and what the "Ignite" tour all about.



Watch her interview in the video above.

