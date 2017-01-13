The top 10 things you need to make wine your new hobby

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It’s 2017. Learning about wine is your new hobby.
You are going to make a few additional purchases besides that bottle of wine. Drinking from a bottle in a brown paper bag in the park is not the image you want to project.
Americans drink a lot of wine. Although 30 percent of Americans don’t drink, the rest of us manage to pick up the slack. In 2015, as a nation we consumed 913 million gallons of wine, and 779 million bottles were table wine. Here’s another clue to unlocking the millennial preferences puzzle: They drank 42 percent of all that wine.
