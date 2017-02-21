The top U.S. cities for malware

(Photo: GETTY IMAGES (XESAI))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Enigma Software Group, makers of the SpyHunter anti-spyware program, studied data on malware from the 100 largest cities in the United States and found that Orlando, Tampa and St. Louis, Missouri, had the highest malware infection rates in 2016.

Although malware exists everywhere, these cities had infection rates more than five times the national average. These same three cities also topped the list in 2015.

Denver, Atlanta, Newark, Madison, Wisconsin, Washington, D.C., Cleveland and Cincinnati wrapped up the top 10. (You can find out where your city ranks here.)

What your company needs to know about malware

Each year, companies of all types lose money, customers and their reputations due to attacks on their computer systems. Your best defense is a good offense. Know where you may be vulnerable, train employees to surf carefully and make sure everyone uses strong passwords.

