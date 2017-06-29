The view from downtown Denver's 40-story office tower under construction

(Photo: Molly Armbrister, DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The tallest office tower to be built in decades in Denver will reach its tallest point in mid-July, stretching 40 stories into the air at 15th and Lawrence streets.

It's been two years since the Denver operation of Houston-based developer Hines broke ground on 1144 15th, and the project is on schedule for an early 2018 completion. It's the largest office building under construction in Denver with 671,000 square feet of rentable space and was built speculatively — with no tenants secured ahead of time.

But the building is now 35 percent leased with enough interest to fill the rest of the space, said Dave Klebba, vice president of construction with Hines. In January, news broke that Gates Corp. and Optiv Security Inc. would lease a total of 200,000 square feet.

Office space at 1144 15th starts on the 14th floor, atop levels of parking spaces and common areas, as well as about 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. Common areas include a 5,000-square-foot fitness center with bike storage and a building "living room."

