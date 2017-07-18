There's a new (free) way to cruise South Broadway

(Photo: Cathy Proctor, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The free, popular electric-powered tuk-tuk circulator that carries revelers throughout the River North entertainment district north of downtown has expanded — with a new circulator roaming South Broadway.

The 13-week test run, using two vehicles, started last Thursday, when 36 people hopped on board.

The number of passengers catching a ride via the tuk-tuks is expected to rise as more people learn about the transportation alternative along the circulator’s stretch of South Broadway, said Walid Mourtada, CEO of eTuk Companies, a Denver-based manufacturer of the three-wheeled, all-electric, motorized rickshaws common in developing countries.

The open-air vehicles have a top speed of 25 miles per hour and can carry up to six people, plus the driver.

