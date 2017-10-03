These are Colorado's fastest-growing cities

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The kudos for Highlands Ranch just keep on coming.
The southwestern suburb of Denver is the state's fastest-growing city, according to a new report from Washington, D.C.-based WalletHub.
The ranking comes just after another report, this one from New York-based SmartAsset, named Highlands Ranch the most livable city in the U.S.
To compile its report, WalletHub analyzed 515 U.S. cities on 15 metrics across two main categories:
-Sociodemographics, including population growth; working-age population growth; and college-educated population growth.
