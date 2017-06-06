These Colorado companies still support Paris climate agreement despite Trump's pullout

Rob Katz, Vail Resorts Inc. chairman and CEO. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Western Union Co. Vail Resorts Inc., New Belgium Brewing Co. and Philip Anschutz's Xanterra Parks & Resorts in Colorado are among than 1,200 business and political leaders that pledged in an open letter Monday to continue efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions despite President Donald Trump's plans to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.

Nearly 200 nations agreed in the Paris accord to promote clean energy use and phase out fossil fuels through individual plans. The U.S., under former President Barack Obama, pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 26 to 28 percent by 2025.

But Trump last week announced plans to end U.S. involvement in the agreement, though the withdrawal process can't begin until November 2019.

Business and political leaders signed Monday's "We Are Still In" letter, saying the Paris agreement is an opportunity for the U.S. to create jobs, promote trade and ensure American competitiveness.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2rwWSk4

© 2017 KUSA-TV