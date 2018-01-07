These projects will change Fort Collins' skyline in 2018

The Exchange will transform the 200 block of North College Avenue. Construction is expected to be complete in May. (Photo: Brinkman Development)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - From Old Town to Midtown, from Harmony Road to Hughes Stadium, Fort Collins will undergo great change this year as commercial construction continues and the city begins revamping its development road map known as City Plan.

More restaurants, retail, hotel rooms and offices will fill in vacant land. Redevelopment will transform existing properties that have seen better days. And, plans for large swaths of land will come into better focus.

Here is a look at major projects that are expected to wrap up or break ground this year:

Downtown

Boulder-based Elevations Credit Union hopes to break ground early this year on a four-story, mixed-use building with offices, retail and residential space at the corner of Mountain Avenue and Walnut Street, the former home of Mountain View Tire Center.

Read more from out partners at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2CCL8jb

© 2018 KUSA-TV