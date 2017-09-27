This airline will offer free in-flight mobile messaging

Denver International Airport

The pre-flight message about cell phone use might be different the next time you board a plane, at least on one airline.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) said Wednesday that, beginning Oct. 1, it will offer free mobile text messaging on most of its planes (all planes with two or more cabins).

Many rival airlines also offer mobile messaging during flights but typically charge for it. (Alaska Air Group Inc. is an exception.)

Delta's service will let customers to exchange real-time messages in flight via iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal