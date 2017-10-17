This city could offer $400M in incentives for Amazon HQ2

(Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - While metro Denver is focusing on workforce and quality of life -- and not so much on financial or tax incentives -- in its bid to host Amazon.com Inc.'s second headquarters, a California city is planning to show Amazon the money.

Chula Vista — a coastal city of 267,000, near San Diego ­— is looking to offer Amazon a $400 million incentive and development package.

The Chula Vista City Council will vote on the incentives Tuesday.

The proposal includes an 8-million-square-foot, ‘shovel-ready’ development site. Part of the California city’s proposal is for Amazon to help develop a new university.

Chula Vista is just south of San Diego on the Pacific Ocean just north of the Mexico border.

