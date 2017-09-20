This Coloradan is one of the 'great living business minds', Forbes says

(Photo: Courtesy Forbes)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Forbes magazine is celebrating its 100th anniversary by honoring the "greatest living business minds" in a special issue -- and a Coloradan is among them.

He is Philip Anschutz, the Denver-based billionaire investor in real estate, entertainment and sports, media, energy and other businesses.

Forbes' special issue offers essays, insights and ideas from each of the great business minds.

It's not surprising that Forbes would pick Anschutz, a globally respected business mastermind. What is surprising is that the package contains actual comments from the notoriously interview-shy magnate.

