This Colorado city was named the best for beer drinkers

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In a ranking of the country's best cities for beer drinkers, you don't have to look to far to find the winning city.

Denver was recently named the "Best City for Beer Drinkers" by San Francisco-based apartment company Zumper.

How was Denver picked number one and given the only "A-Plus" grade by Zumper out of 250 cities analyzed?

A rather subjective list of criteria included: The number of breweries and brewpubs per capita (100,000 residents); the number of bars per capita; the number of medals won at Denver's Great American Beef Festival since the founding of the event in 1982; the median 1 bedroom rent per month; state beer tax; and the average price for a pint of beer.

"With a chart-topping 153 Great American Beer Festival wins, Denver also ranks among the top 5 for both breweries and bars per capita," Zumper said in a statement.

