This Denver suburb is the fastest growing in the US

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The nation's "hottest" suburban neighborhood is located in the Denver area, according to a new report.

Topping the ranking from Realtor.com is the 80239 ZIP code area, which includes northeast Denver's Montbello neighborhood and adjacent parts of Adams County.

Its median home prices jumped 27 percent in the past year, according to Realtor.com.

To come up with its national list, Realtor.com said it "looked at where the number of households, home listings, list prices, and demand for homes are growing the fastest for every ZIP code in the 50 largest metro areas."

