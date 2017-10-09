This is apparently Colorado's hottest market for hipsters

(Photo: Google Maps Image)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If you're looking for Colorado's hottest spot for hipsters, you're going to have to look past Denver.

That's according to Yelp and Realtor.com, which ranked 297 U.S. cities to create their list of "The Hottest Hipster Markets." Colorado Springs was the state's top city for hipsters, ranking No. 10 nationally.

The "hipster score" created by the two companies used Realtor.com's measure of home sales and counted Yelp.com's mention of the word "hipster" in its reviews.

Columbus, Ohio was the No. 1-ranked "Hottest Hipster Market," followed by Seattle, San Diego, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Rochester, New York, San Francisco, Long Beach, California, Louisville, Kentucky, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Colorado Springs.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wJ2EiY

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal