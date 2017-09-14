KUSA
Close

This is how sporty Denver apparently is

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 9:23 AM. MDT September 14, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver is one of the most sports-crazed cities in the country.

It's got four professional teams. It's got trails and parks, and it's got a giant skatepark.

And it all adds up to being ranked ninth out of the 100 sportiest cities.

That's according to Men's Health magazine's Metrogrades ranking, which took into account the percentage of people with vigorous activity five or more days a week.

Coming in at the No. 1 sportiest city was Austin, where "the city lives and breathes sports."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2y11Sy1

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories