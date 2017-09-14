This is how sporty Denver apparently is

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver is one of the most sports-crazed cities in the country.

It's got four professional teams. It's got trails and parks, and it's got a giant skatepark.

And it all adds up to being ranked ninth out of the 100 sportiest cities.

That's according to Men's Health magazine's Metrogrades ranking, which took into account the percentage of people with vigorous activity five or more days a week.

Coming in at the No. 1 sportiest city was Austin, where "the city lives and breathes sports."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2y11Sy1

