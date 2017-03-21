This is the most popular dog breed in Denver

(Photo: AKC PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Labrador Retriever remains the most popular dog breed in Denver.

That's according to the American Kennel Club, which on Tuesday released its list of the top dog breeds nationally and in Denver.

The Denver list didn't change at all from last year in the top five positions, with the German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, Bulldog, and French Bulldog following the Labrador. The Labrador Retriever is also the most popular dog breed in the U.S.

According to the AKC, there were a few changes in popular dog breeds down the Denver list, including: Bernese Mountain Dogs moving up from No. 7 to No. 6, Rottweilers dropping from No. 6 to No. 11, Great Danes moving up from No. 19 from No. 9, and Siberian Huskies moving up to No. 10 from No. 17.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2n3YXjz

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal