'This might be where Zen Magnets ends,' says Boulder company's owner

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The owner of a Boulder company that makes magnets said a government decree that it must stop selling its magnets could be the company's death knell.
Boulder Magnets has had a long-standing fight with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, winning and losing court fights.
But the CPSC's latest decision — a stop-sale order issued last week — could be the end of the company, says its owner.
"We have fought longer and harder than anybody expected us to," said owner and founder Shihan Qu, in a video statement posted on YouTube, lamenting the CPSC's stop-sale order.
