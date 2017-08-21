TIAA affiliate buys LoHi apartment complex for $46 million

Line 28 at LoHi, at 1560 Boulder St. in Denver, sold for $46 million. (Photo: Courtesy ARA, A Newmark Company)

Line 28 at LoHi, a 130-unit apartment complex in one of Denver's most popular neighborhoods, has sold for $46.6 million, according to Denver County public records.

The property was purchased by TH Real Estate, an entity formed by financial services provider TIAA's acquisition of Henderson Global investors. TH Real Estate purchased the property from its developer, Holland Partner Group, a Washington-based company that is in the final stages of construction on Union Denver, a mixed-use project near Denver Union Station.

Line 28 was finished in 2012 at 1560 Boulder St. in Denver's Lower Highlands area. In addition to the apartments, which average 698 square feet, the property includes 3,300 square feet of ground-floor retail, leased to sushi restaurant Mizu.

Holland Partner Group declined to comment on the sale, and a representative for TIAA referred comment to ARA, A Newmark Company, which worked on the transaction.

