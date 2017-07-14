Timnath to get first craft brewery this fall

Timnath Beerwerks plans to open by the end of the year out of the historic Colorado Feed & Grain building. (Photo: Coloradoan file photo)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Timnath will be joining the craft beer party this fall.

Craig Miller, a resident of the growing town just east of Fort Collins, is planning to open Timnath Beerwerks in November out of the Colorado Feed & Grain Building at 4138 Main St. It will be the 135-year-old town's first brewery.

"To have the first brewery in any town in Northern Colorado is kind of amazing," Miller said. "There's a lot of thirsty people on this side of the highway."

Miller, who grew up near Atlanta, moved to Fort Collins in 2001. He began homebrewing and fell in love with the town's brewery culture.

He moved to Timnath with his wife and two daughters in 2015. Miller has been planning the brewery with business partner Pete Meyer ever since.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2tceSmh

© 2017 KUSA-TV