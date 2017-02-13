Tips to maximize your voice's capabilities when you can't meet face-to-face

(Photo: ISTOCK (STEPHANIE PHILLIPS))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In the pecking order of communication, face-to-face will always reign supreme, because the evaluation centers of the brain are treated to all the subtle signals they need in order to judge whether the other person can be trusted.

Next in line is voice-to-voice, with text bringing up the rear (which is suited to serve the brain’s needs only slightly better than semaphore (if you are younger than 50, Google it).

Face-to-face meetings are a treat for the brain but nearly impossible when your offices are spread across the universe. So how do you ensure a good outcome when all you have is your voice?

Let me offer some tips. These tips are based on research that has discovered that the brain takes a great many cues about how to think from how the body is moving.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lBGw8h

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal