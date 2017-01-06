Tire and custom wheel franchiser looking at expanding into Denver

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Florida-based franchisor of retail outlets of rent-to-own tire and custom wheels said it's looking at expanding into Denver.

RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels of Tampa said it's planning 10 retail outlets in Denver.

"Specific cities targeted for development include the city of Denver, Boulder, Aurora, Lakewood, Centennial, and Longmont," company officials said in a statement.

The company was founded in 2000 and says it has nearly 100 locations in 22 states.

