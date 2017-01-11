Tom Clark, CEO of Metro Denver Economic Development Corp., to retire

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Tom Clark, the 14-year CEO of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp. and executive vice president of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, said today he will retire.

In the post, Clark has been the point man for the metro area's efforts to lure new businesses.

Clark, who has worked at the chamber for 26 years, said his main goal when he started at the chamber was to help metro Denver reach a level of economic diversity similar to that of the U.S.

"We reached that a couple years ago," he said.

