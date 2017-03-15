Tom Clark's replacement at the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp. named

J.J. Ament oversees the Colorado Economic Development Commission meeting on Feb. 11, 2016 after being elected EDC chairman at the start of the meeting. (Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Metro Denver Economic Development Corp. leaders have reached out to a familiar face to head the organization, tapping Colorado Economic Development Commission chairman and longtime investment banker J.J. Ament.

Ament will take the place of retiring CEO Tom Clark.

Ament, a one-time candidate for the Republican nomination for state treasurer, has experience in areas ranging from political consulting, to agriculture, to finance. He brings to the post six years of working on big-picture economic-development efforts in what arguably has been the most active period in history for the Colorado EDC.

Leaders of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the Metro Denver EDC, have also worked closely with him on efforts to improve the National Western Complex, among other areas.

