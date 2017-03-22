Top Chef coming to Colorado

DENVER - Bravo’s hit TV show Top Chef will be set in Denver, Boulder and Telluride next season following a major push by Colorado film and tourism officials and the offering of incentives that could reach as high as $1 million for producer Bravo Media.

The show pits aspiring chefs in competition with each other to earn the Top Chef title. But, more importantly for local officials, it also shows off the restaurants, sights and farm-based food producers of the state where it films, offering Americans who may not yet think of Denver as a culinary mecca a chance to dive into the local scene for a full season.

“The anticipated spend by the show is $5 million, but the benefit is potentially huge because Colorado is not on most people’s food maps as a destination,” said Donald Zuckerman, the Colorado film commissioner who supported the effort to empty his office’s incentive budget in order to attract the show for its 15th season. “We’ve got a shot at getting conventions that may have thought we had great steakhouses but didn’t know we had a great food scene.”

READ MORE AT THE DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL: http://bit.ly/2mS9QmW

© 2017 KUSA-TV