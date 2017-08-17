'Top Chef' winner to open second Boulder restaurant this fall

(Photo: Rachel Adams)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - “Top Chef” winner Hosea Rosenberg will open his second restaurant in Boulder this fall — a full-service eatery serving the traditional food of northern New Mexico, where the chef grew up.

Santo will operate in the North Broadway Shopping Center at the corner of Alpine Avenue and Broadway, serving dinner nightly, lunch during the week and brunch on weekends.

Designed in collaboration with Boulder designer Alan Ortiz, it will evoke the buildings of Rosenberg’s native Taos, including carvings of holy saints (after which the restaurant is named) and “nichos” built into walls in deep red and turquoise colors.

“Despite its close proximity as a border state, many Coloradans have not experienced true New Mexico cooking,” Rosenberg said. “This is my soul food and I intend to share it with pride.”

