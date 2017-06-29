Tour Etkin Johnson's space on the bustling 16th Street Mall downtown

(Photo: Caitlin Hendee, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners is in the middle of one of the company's biggest years ever, with $160 million in development in the pipeline.

Two years ago, the Denver-based real estate development and property management company moved into a new office space that facilitates both working hard and a little bit of relaxation.

Etkin Johnson employs 35 people in its office in Writer's Square in downtown Denver. It's located on the bridge level of the building, having moved from higher up in the tower in 2015.

As part of the move, Etkin Johnson renovated a patio space and reduced the amount of paper it uses in its office, scanning important documents to keep them digitally rather than take up space with filing cabinets in the 9,000-square-foot office, said Barb Grogan, executive vice president with Etkin Johnson.

