Tour Fanum, in the Denver Tech Center's 'Palace of the Rhine'

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Fanum is a serial entrepreneurship club located that leases a 12,000-square-foot space in the AMG National Bank building in the Denver Tech Center, and is this week's stop for DBJ Offices, our bi-weekly photo and video tours of metro Denver office spaces.

Fanum members get a host of benefits — inclduing a dome event space, a rooftop patio, gyms, conference rooms, even electric vehicle charging stations.

The club also has private office spaces for startups, and is decked out with artwork meant to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit.

The AMG National Bank building in Greenwood Village, which opened in 2015, is meant to resemble the Palace of the Rhine in Strasbourg, France.

