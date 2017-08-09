Tour MediaAMP at the Cable Center on the DU campus

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - At the Cable Center on the University of Denver campus, the city's history as a hub of activity for the cable and telecommunications industries is on display for all to see, but the co-working space inside the Cable Center is looking toward the industry's future.

The Cable Center in March launched a partnership with AMP10x, a local workforce development organization, to establish MediaAMP at The Cable Center, a 4,700-square-foot co-working space.

The space is 95 percent full, said Maria Popo, founder of AMP10x, and companies located there can also access 2,200 square feet of meeting and educational space.

People working at MediaAMP also have access to audio and visual production studios, an event center and a 200-seat theater.

