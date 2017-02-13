KUSA
Train to DIA scores high in report, but it's not a big time-saver

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 8:43 AM. MST February 13, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The new Regional Transportation District rail line from downtown Denver to Denver International Airport scores high in a new ranking of "best airports for transportation."

But don't expect the University of Colorado A Line train to be a big time saver compared with driving to DIA.

The DIA-downtown Denver rail line is ranked No. 4 in the nation in a ranking compiled by MileCards.com, which used four equally rated criteria: Time saved versus driving; cost; frequency; and convenience.

DIA's transportation ranked behind Atlanta, Chicago-Midway, and Chicago-O'Hare airports on the list of 46 major airports.

