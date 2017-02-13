Train to DIA scores high in report, but it's not a big time-saver

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The new Regional Transportation District rail line from downtown Denver to Denver International Airport scores high in a new ranking of "best airports for transportation."
But don't expect the University of Colorado A Line train to be a big time saver compared with driving to DIA.
The DIA-downtown Denver rail line is ranked No. 4 in the nation in a ranking compiled by MileCards.com, which used four equally rated criteria: Time saved versus driving; cost; frequency; and convenience.
DIA's transportation ranked behind Atlanta, Chicago-Midway, and Chicago-O'Hare airports on the list of 46 major airports.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2koRmcr
Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs