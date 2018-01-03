Tribal leaders, Colorado officials to confer amid Denver's Outdoor Retailer show

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado tribal leaders will meet with state officials this summer in connection with the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market to be held in July in Denver to talk about public lands management, outdoor recreation and opportunities for collaboration with the tribes.

Denver was chosen as the home of the largest trade show in North America for outdoor retailers after many of the show's participants found themselves in conflict with Utah's top elected officials over its public land management. The show had been held in Salt Lake City for two decades.

The show's 1,300 outdoor retail members from across the country were frustrated with Utah’s stance on public lands — specifically, a push by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, to rescind the protected status of of Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah. He and others viewed the designation by former President Barack Obama as federal government overreach and misuse of the land.

In November, President Donald Trump announced he would reduce the size of the 1.35 million acre Bears Ears monument by 85 percent and also scale back Utah's 1.9 million acre Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, set aside by former President Bill Clinton, by nearly half.

