Trimble says 10-4 to buying a Colorado truck-tracking startup

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Boulder software company building technology to track items as they travel by truck has been bought by a Silicon Valley business that’s a major player in technology for shipping and logistics.

Trimble Inc., based in Sunnyvale, California, closed the deal to by 10-4 Systems Inc. on Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition leaves 10-4 CEO Travis Rhyan in charge. The 50-employee company is now a part of Trimble’s transportation division.

“We weren’t expecting an acquisition, but it works well for everybody,” Rhyan said.

Trimble makes major shipping management software systems used by 40 percent of trucking carriers that have more than 10 vehicles in their fleet. 10-4’s main technologies show manufacturers where their products are as they’re being trucked.

