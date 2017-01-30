Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee Tuesday; will it be Gorsuch?

Colorado judge Neil Gorsuch has emerged as a leading contender to fill the vacant seat on the US Supreme Court.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - President Donald Trump said he'll announce his nominee for U.S. Supreme Court justice tomorrow night.

Trump tweeted that"I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M (Eastern Time)."

On the short list for nominees is Neil M. Gorsuch, a federal appeals judge based in Denver.

Gorsuch was profiled last week in the Denver Business Journal and is listed as a favorite because he's "a highly regarded conservative jurist."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kKuAk3

