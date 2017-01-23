Trump withdraws U.S. from Pacific trade deal, will start NAFTA renegotiation

(Photo: ANDREW HARRER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - As he promised, President Donald Trump plans today to sign an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement with 12 nations.

That's according to several reports from national news outlets, including this one from Bloomberg.

Trump also plans to sign an order to formally start the process of renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada, Bloomberg and other outlets say.

Candidate Trump had called the TPP agreement with Japan, Malaysia, Australia and other nations "a potential disaster for our country."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jJpf9b

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal