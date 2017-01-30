KUSA
Trump travel ban may sting some Colorado businesses despite few direct ties to banned countries

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 3:48 PM. MST January 30, 2017

Few Colorado companies do business in nations directly impacted by President Donald Trump’s order restricting entry into the U.S., but that doesn’t mean there won’t be an impact, says a Denver international trade lawyer.

Trump on Friday signed executive orders barring people from seven predominantly-Muslim nations — Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — from entering the U.S. for 90 days. He also suspended admittance of all refugees for 120 days and of those from Syria indefinitely.

