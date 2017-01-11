Trump triggers Colorado biotech stock sell-off after targeting drug industry

(Photo: JOHN TAGGART/BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Biotech stocks in Colorado and elsewhere were dropping today after President-elect Donald Trump criticized the industry for manufacturing drugs outside of the U.S. and charging excessive prices.

“We’re the largest buyer of drugs in the world, but we don’t bid properly, and we’ll save billions over time and we’ll do that with a lot of other industries,” Trump said at his first news conference since July, claiming that the industry is “getting away with murder.”

The comments sparked a sell-off in the biotech market, with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index decreasing by about 3.7 percent shortly before noon MT, a few hours after his comments.

Among biotech companies in Colorado, the share price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) was down 5.65 percent shortly before noon MT, while Array BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRY) was down 5 percent, Nivalis Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: NVLS) was down 3 percent and Clovis Oncology (Nasdaq: CLVS) was down 2.5 percent.

