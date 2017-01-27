Trump vs. Mexico: Here's what's at stake for Colorado, U.S. trade

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - President Donald Trump's talk of forcing Mexico into funding a $15 billion border fence along the United States' southern border has raised tensions between the two countries to levels not seen in decades.

The Trump administration has acknowledged it is considering a tax of up to 20 percent on imports from Mexico and possibly other nations as one way to pay for a proposed wall along the Mexican border.

As to where things go from here, that remains to be seen. But what's clear is that U.S. states — and businesses — have plenty of reasons (make that more than 500 billion reasons) to want a reconciliation between Trump and Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto sooner rather than later.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the United States recorded $532.1 billion in exports and imports with Mexico in 2015, the latest reporting year available. Some $296 billion of that trade came in the form of imports to the United States, with the states of Texas and California accounting for roughly 42 percent of that total. Of the country's $236 billion in exports to Mexico, Texas and California accounted for 53 percent of the total.

