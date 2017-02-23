Trump's deportations could make worker shortages worse in these industries

(Photo: THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - President Donald Trump’s promise to deport millions of undocumented immigrants could constrict an already strained U.S. job market, costing the economy as nearly $5 trillion in GDP during the next decade. So how much of an impact will it have on your industry?

The Trump administration’s recent executive order stated that anyone convicted of using fake documents, which is considered a felony, will be placed on a priority-deportation list. But this means a big impact on business’s bottom line and government revenue. A mass deportation would cost the federal government nearly $900 billion in lost revenue over 10 years, per the Center for American Progress.

Undocumented workers contribute about 3 percent of the private-sector gross domestic product, the authors of that report contended(PDF) in a paper posted by the National Bureau of Economic Research. There are about 8 million unauthorized workers in the United States in total, according to a recent estimate from the Pew Research Center.

These undocumented workers are currently concentrated in sectors such as agriculture, construction and hospitality, per the NBER report. The greatest number of undocumented workers are employed in leisure and hospitality, followed by the construction sector and professional/business services. If all undocumented workers were quickly deported from the country, the report predicts a decline of 9 percent in agricultural production and downturn of 8 percent in construction and leisure and hospitality over the long term.

