Trump's impact on Colorado energy? Hickenlooper, Hancock, Petroleum Institute weigh in

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (left), American Petroleum Institute Jack Gerard, and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper spoke about energy issues before a crowd of about 250 executives and officials at the History Colorado Center. (Photo: CATHY PROCTOR | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The change in presidential administrations from Barack Obama to Donald Trump, and the stark differences in priorities between the two, will slow down progress on the thorny issues surrounding oil and gas development and the environment, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said Thursday.

Hickenlooper was a panelist at the second annual State of Energy in Colorado event organized by the American Petroleum Institute and its local chapter, the Colorado Petroleum Council.

The event, held at the History Colorado Center, drew about 250 oil and gas executives, Colorado state legislators and local officials.

Hickenlooper was joined onstage by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and API President Jack Gerard.

“The dramatic pendulum swings end up slowing down progress,” Hickenlooper said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mbgd5g

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)