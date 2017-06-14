TSA to test fingerprint technology at DIA

Some passengers at DIA this week will be able to use TSA's biometric fingerprint technology. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it's going to test biometric technology for passengers at Denver International Airport starting this week.

The TSA said that it will use technology "to verify passengers’ identities using their fingerprints" in tests at DIA and in Atlanta.

Passengers enrolled in TSA's "Pre-check" programs, who have supplied fingerprints to the TSA, will have their fingerprints scanned, with that information then connected to the passenger's boarding information.

“TSA looks at technologies and intelligence capabilities that allow us to analyze and secure the travel environment, passengers and their property. Through these and other technology demonstrations, we are looking to reinvent and enhance security effectiveness to meet the evolving threat and ensure that passengers get to their destinations safely," said TSA Acting Assistant Administrator Steve Karoly of the Office of Requirements and Capabilities Analysis, i n a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2sax10e

© 2017 KUSA-TV