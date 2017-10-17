Twitter chat: Join us Wednesday for the #InsideDenver chat on historic preservation in Denver

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It seems like everywhere you look in Denver these days, cranes dot the skyline as development continues to ramp up.

But between all those new apartment complexes, office buildings, shopping centers and mixed-use developments are buildings that carry with them an important historical significance, too.

So the question becomes, how do we continue to develop the Mile High into a world class city while also retaining the one-of-a-kind character that it's built upon?

That's the topic up for discussion at this month's InsideDenver Twitter chat, a monthly chat focusing on happenings in and around the Mile High City.

Join Heinrich Marketing and Blake Communications, in partnership with the Denver Business Journal and KUSA-9News, for the monthly #InsideDenver chat on Twitter, on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from noon-1 p.m.

