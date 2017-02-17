Two Ball Aerospace-built devices head to the Space Station

(Photo: BALL CORP. PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two Ball Aerospace devices built in Boulder are headed to the International Space Station.

Ball Aerospace, a unit of Broomfield-based Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), said the devices will be aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft scheduled for a February 18 launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The devices are the Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment III, also known as SAGE III, which will be used for environment observations, and the Vision Navigation Sensor for technical operations.

"We are proud to support the ongoing operations of the International Space Station and to further scientific understanding of how the ozone layer affects life on Earth," said Jim Oschmann, Ball Aerospace's vice president and general manager, civil space business unit, in a statement.

