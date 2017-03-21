Two Colorado airports are among the 10 'most challenging' in U.S.

(Photo: PICASA 3.0)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two airports that serve Colorado ski areas have been listed among a list of the "10 Most Challenging Airports in the U.S."

Honeywell, which makes airplane technology, said it "selected a combination of special qualification airports from the Federal Aviation Administration and airports that Honeywell’s experts and pilots find challenging" to come up with its list.

Aspen-Pitkin County Airport topped the list, and also included was Telluride Regional Airport. Colorado was the only state with two airports on the list.

"Pilots flying into Aspen-Pitkin County Airport require special training as they face a steep approach path and must use a separate navigation aid if they need to pursue a missed approach. Furthermore, pilots land one direction and take off from the opposite direction using asingle runway due to surrounding, mountainous terrain," according to the Honeywell report.

