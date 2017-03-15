Two Denver marijuana businesses raise millions

​Two Denver businesses serving the marijuana industry each say they've raised more than $1 million in financing. (Photo: THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two Denver businesses serving the marijuana industry each say they've raised more than $1 million in financing.

Baker, a Denver software company targeting marijuana dispensaries, said it's "secured a $1.6 million extension to its August 2016 seed round, bringing the company's total raised capital to $3.5 million, making it one of the single most VC-backed companies in the marijuana space."

And GrowGeneration Corp., a Denver retail hydroponic and organic gardening store chain that sells to both the commercial and home cannabis markets, said it "has secured $1,650,000 in equity financing from Merida Capital Partners, a cannabis infrastructure fund."

Baker said its funding was led by Poseidon Asset Management, and it will use the money to fund its "continued and explosive growth."

