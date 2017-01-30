Two die in Mexican mine; Colorado gold company temporarily shuts it down

(Photo: GOLD RESOURCE PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - After two recent deaths of workers at its Mexican mine, a Colorado gold mining company said it's suspended operations there for two days.

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE: GORO) of Colorado Springs said one employee died while operating some heavy equipment at its Arista Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico, and a contracted worker died from injuries from a fall.

"The company has voluntarily suspended mining and milling operations and expects to allow up to 48 hours before resuming operations to provide time to review and strengthen safety policies, procedures and protocols at all operations," the company said.

""We are deeply saddened by these two tragic accidents. ... Although the causes of these accidents are unrelated, we have chosen to take some time to review and strengthen our safety protocols prior to resuming operations," CEO Jason Reid said in a statement.

