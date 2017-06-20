Uber adding option to tip drivers

KUSA - As part of an effort to cast itself as a better place to work, Uber announced Tuesday that it will add the option to tip its drivers.

It’s something that rival ride-sharing company Lyft has been doing for a while.

Tipping on Uber is now live in Seattle, Houston and Minneapolis – and it’s expected to be available in every U.S. city by the end of July.

Every dollar a rider tips will go straight to the driver, Uber said in a news release Tuesday.

The ride-sharing service is also reducing its cancellation window from five minutes to two. If you make your driver wait longer, you have to pay a $5 cancellation fee.

In addition, Uber says it will start charging riders for every minute past the first two they make their driver wait.

You can learn more about the changes here: http://ubr.to/2rRFPGr

