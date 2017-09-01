UCHealth adds Steamboat Springs hospital to its network

A common area in Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs (Photo: Courtesy of Yampa Valley Medical Center)

For the second day in a row, UCHealth is operating a larger hospital network.

One day after the Aurora health system opened the 51-bed Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont, it completed its acquisition Friday of the 39-bed Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs.

Renamed the UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, the nonprofit facility will receive $105 million in upgrades and improvements in exchange for it becoming part of the nonprofit UCHealth system, which now operates nine total hospitals, including its flagship University of Colorado Hospital on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Yampa Valley represents the first expansion outside the Front Range for UCHealth and provides the system with an opportunity to reach new patients in northwestern Colorado. The deal also provides a stable financial base going forward for YVMC at a time when rural facilities are struggling to keep up with the costs of providing a full array of services and maintain up-to-date medical equipment.

“Our organizations have very similar missions and values, and we are always focused on providing excellent, personalized care for patients,” said Elizabeth Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “Through this partnership, YVMC will continue to grow, providing additional services and resources for patients throughout northwest Colorado.”

