UCHealth considering partnership that would take it beyond the Front Range

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 4:45 PM. MST March 01, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - UCHealth is exploring a partnership with Yampa Valley Medical Center that would give the expanding Aurora-based health system its first entry point into Colorado communities beyond the Front Range.

Under the potential agreement, UCHealth would provide advanced-care services to the 39-bed hospital in Steamboat Springs that serves a five-county region through telehealth, provision of specialists and coordinated care.

