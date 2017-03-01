UCHealth considering partnership that would take it beyond the Front Range

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - UCHealth is exploring a partnership with Yampa Valley Medical Center that would give the expanding Aurora-based health system its first entry point into Colorado communities beyond the Front Range.
Under the potential agreement, UCHealth would provide advanced-care services to the 39-bed hospital in Steamboat Springs that serves a five-county region through telehealth, provision of specialists and coordinated care.
