UCHealth considering partnership that would take it beyond the Front Range

A common area in Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs. (Photo: COURTESY OF YAMPA VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - UCHealth is exploring a partnership with Yampa Valley Medical Center that would give the expanding Aurora-based health system its first entry point into Colorado communities beyond the Front Range.

Under the potential agreement, UCHealth would provide advanced-care services to the 39-bed hospital in Steamboat Springs that serves a five-county region through telehealth, provision of specialists and coordinated care.

