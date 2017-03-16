KUSA
UK will have more flexibility to negotiate with Colorado companies post Brexit, diplomat says

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 9:53 AM. MDT March 16, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The UK’s Deputy Head of Mission to the United States Patrick Davies walked past a London red iconic telephone booth and took a seat.

He wasn’t in the United Kingdom. He was in downtown Denver at what was dubbed a “pop-up” government in the newly revamped McNichols Civic Center building.

Davies, who works at the British Embassy in Washington D.C., is in Denver this week and participated in a three-day event called Great Britain House to promote the relationship between Colorado and the UK in business, politics, culture and science and innovation.

