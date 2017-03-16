UK will have more flexibility to negotiate with Colorado companies post Brexit, diplomat says

Erin Kuhn, UK Government Office consul in Denver, with the UK’s Deputy Head of Mission to the United States Patrick Davies, who is visiting Denver. His visit is focused on business and trade. (Photo: MONICA MENDOZA | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The UK’s Deputy Head of Mission to the United States Patrick Davies walked past a London red iconic telephone booth and took a seat.

He wasn’t in the United Kingdom. He was in downtown Denver at what was dubbed a “pop-up” government in the newly revamped McNichols Civic Center building.

Davies, who works at the British Embassy in Washington D.C., is in Denver this week and participated in a three-day event called Great Britain House to promote the relationship between Colorado and the UK in business, politics, culture and science and innovation.

