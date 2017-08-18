ULA hits 120 successful missions with NASA satellite launch

An Atlas V rocket made by Centennial-based ULA blasts off from Cape Canaveral. (Photo: DBJ/Jeff Spotts Courtesy of United Launch Alliance)

DBJ - A United Launch Alliance rocket launched a NASA communications satellite into orbit Friday, completing its 120th consecutive successful mission.

The Centennial-based company's Atlas V rocket blasted off from a Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida launch pad at 8:30 a.m. and just under two hours later delivered NASA's Tracking DATA and Relay Satellite-M into orbit.

The TDRS-M satellite is part of a fleet of NASA orbiters that relay phone calls and data traffic for the International Space Station and other space hardware.

NASA's first TDRS satellite launched in 1983 to handle around-the-clock communications, telemetry data and other signals from orbiting spacecraft. More than 40 NASA spacecraft rely on the satellites to communicate back to earth.

Read more about the TDRS-M satellite and the United Launch Alliance here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV